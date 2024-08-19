Democrats will honor Biden while pivoting to Harris on first day of convention

Stocks closed higher, tacking on some more gains following Wall Street's best week of the year. The S&P 500 rose 1% Monday, coming within 1.1% of the all-time high it reached last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite added 1.4%. Treasury yields eased a bit ahead of a speech on Friday from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, which will likely be the highlight of the week. Almost everyone expects the Fed to cut rates at its next meeting in September, but Powell could give hints on how many cuts will come and how quickly.