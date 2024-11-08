Wires

Democrats maintain control of Pennsylvania House of Representatives with a one-seat margin

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 8, 2024 at 3:10PM

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Democrats maintain control of Pennsylvania House of Representatives with a one-seat margin.

The Associated Press

