Democrats hope the latest court rulings restricting abortion energize voters as election nears

Support for legal abortion has risen since the Supreme Court eliminated protections two years ago, according to a July poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Around 6 in 10 Americans think their state should generally allow a person to obtain a legal abortion for any reason if they don't want to be pregnant. That represents an increase from June 2021, a year before the Supreme Court decision, when about half of Americans thought legal abortion should be possible under these circumstances.