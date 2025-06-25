Democrats fret about national fallout after Mamdani stuns in New York City

NEW YORK — The stunning success of Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old self-described democratic socialist, in the race for New York City mayor has exposed anew the fiery divisions plaguing the Democratic Party as it struggles to repair its brand nearly half a year into Donald Trump's presidency.
A fresh round of infighting erupted among Democratic officials, donors and political operatives on Wednesday, a day after Mamdani's leading opponent, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, conceded the Democratic primary. Mamdani appears on a glide path to the nomination, though ranked choice vote counting will determine the final outcome next week.
Many progressives cheered the emergence of the young and charismatic Mamdani, whose candidacy caught on with viral campaign videos and a focus on the cost of living. But the party's more pragmatic wing cast the outcome as a serious setback in their quest to broaden Democrats' appeal and move past the more controversial policies that alienated would-be voters in recent elections.
Indeed, Wednesday's debate was about much more than who would lead America's largest city for the next four years.
Giddy Republicans viewed Mamdani's success as a political gift that would help shape elections across New Jersey and Virginia this fall and into next year's midterms. And while such predictions are premature, national conservative media focused on the New York election with fresh zeal, suggesting that Mamdani's emerging profile as a prominent Democratic leader will surely grow.
Trump took aim at Mamdani on social media, calling him ''a 100% Communist Lunatic.''
''We've had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous," the president wrote. ''Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country.''
Some Democrats think so, too.