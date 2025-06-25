Democrats fret about national fallout after Mamdani stuns in New York City

A member of the New York state Legislature since 2021, Mamdani won over Democratic primary voters with an optimistic message centered on the cost-of-living backed by a sprawling grassroots campaign that brought out thousands of volunteers across the city's five boroughs. Initial precinct data shows that he did well in the city's wealthier enclaves while Cuomo struggled in all but majority Black and orthodox Jewish neighborhoods, along with the more conservative Staten Island.