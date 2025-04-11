Democrats flood competitive Michigan district as GOP incumbent seeks governor's office

Michigan's 10th Congressional District includes southern Macomb County and parts of Oakland County in the suburbs of Detroit. The area is known as a hub of the auto industry, which has been thrown into turmoil by Trump's aggressive moves to impose tariffs on imports from other countries, including Canada and Mexico, which play key roles in the automotive supply chain. The tariffs have won the partial backing of the United Auto Workers union as potential job creators but have created an air of uncertainty in Michigan politics as a whole.