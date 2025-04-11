Democrats flood competitive Michigan district as GOP incumbent seeks governor's office

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — A Michigan congressman's decision to run for governor has opened up one of the nation's most competitive House seats, leaving Republicans scrambling to replace one of their top performers in the state and giving Democrats a sudden opportunity to gain a seat in the closely divided Congress.
With U.S. Rep. John James launching a much-anticipated run for governor on Monday, two Democrats this week have jumped at the opportunity to represent Michigan's 10th Congressional District.
Former prosecutor Christina Hines went first, announcing her bid that same day. She was endorsed by fellow Democrat Carl Marlinga, who lost to James in the past two general elections in the district, which was created by redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census.
Hines' announcement was followed soon after by Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel, a former Democratic leader in the state House, who joined the race on Thursday.
''I've spent my entire career as both an elected official and a union-side labor lawyer and civil rights attorney, being focused on improving people's economic well-being,'' Greimel said. ''Those are the issues that people care about, those are the issues that drove me to get into politics.''
Alex Hawkins, an Army veteran and reserve sheriff's deputy in Oakland County, announced a Democratic bid earlier this year. Former Democratic Rep. Andy Levin said he was also considering a run.
Marlinga lost the seat that had been opened by redistricting to James in 2022 by less than 2,000 votes. James grew that margin to over 6 percentage points in 2024 as now-President Donald Trump carried one of the nation's most fiercely contested swing states.
Democrats have made the district one of their top targets in 2026 as part of their effort to regain control of the House, where Republicans cling to a slim majority.