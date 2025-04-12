Democrats dislike the 'chaos' of Trump's trade war but are OK with some tariffs

WASHINGTON — Democrats are quick to say that President Donald Trump's tariffs are horrible, awful, terrible. But Democrats are also stressing that they are not inherently anti-tariff.
What Trump's political opponents say they really dislike is the ''chaos'' he has unleashed.
''Tariffs are an important tool in our economic toolbox,'' said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. ''Trump is creating chaos, and that chaos undercuts our economy and our families, both in the short term and the long term. ... He's just created a worldwide hurricane, and that's not good for anyone.''
Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said Democrats have a consensus around ''a unified concept, which is targeted tariffs can work, across the board tariffs are bad.''
''The right targeting is in the eye of the beholder, but nobody on our side thinks zero tariffs ever,'' Kaine said.
The Democrats' message is meant to convey that they are reasonable, focused on capable governance and attuned to financial market distress. It's a pitch toward swing voters who would like to see more manufacturing yet are uncomfortable with the consequences of Trump's approach to tariffs. The risk is that it also is a nuanced argument at a time when pithy critiques travel faster and spread wider on social media than do measured policy analyses.
To the Trump White House, that message is nothing but hypocrisy.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday noted that Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who would later become House speaker, was warning in June 1996 that trade with China meant higher trade deficits and job losses.