Democrats consider prolonging the shutdown as Republicans prepare new bills without health care fix

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans are moving to try to end the government shutdown by preparing a new bipartisan package of spending bills and daring Democrats to vote for it, but it was unclear if their plan would work.
Many Democrats said they would continue to hold out for an extension of expiring health care subsidies, which was not expected to be part of the legislation.
Senate Democrats, who have now voted 14 times not to reopen the government, left their second caucus meeting of the week Thursday with few answers about whether they eventually could find a compromise with Republicans — or even with each other — on how to end the shutdown.
A test vote on the new package, which had not yet been publicly revealed, could come as soon as Friday. Democrats will then have a crucial choice to make: Do they keep fighting for a meaningful deal on extending health care subsidies that expire in January, while extending the pain of the shutdown? Or do they vote to reopen the government and hope for the best as Republicans promise an eventual health care vote, but not a guaranteed outcome?
Emboldened by overwhelmingly favorable elections earlier this week, many Democrats say the fight isn’t over until Republicans and President Donald Trump negotiate with them on an extension.
‘’That’s what leaders do,’’ said Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico. ‘’You have the gavel, you have the majority, you have to bring people together.’’
Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz said Democrats are ‘’obviously not unanimous’’ but they are unified that “without something on health care, the vote is very unlikely to succeed.’’
Other Democrats have been working on a deal that would reopen the government with only an agreement for a future vote on the health care subsidies. Lawmakers in both parties were feeling increased urgency to alleviate the growing crisis at airports, pay government workers and restore delayed food aid to millions of people now that the shutdown has become the longest in U.S. history.