Democrats claiming Florida Senate seat is in play haven't put money behind the effort to make it so

But Mucarsel-Powell's task remains formidable. Although some polling shows Scott leading narrowly in the Senate race, national Democrats have yet to invest heavily in Florida's expensive media markets. Harris, who has proven to be a prolific fundraiser since she became the Democratic nominee, recently allocated $25 million of her own campaign funds to help down-ballot Democrats in November — with only $10 million of those funds going to U.S. Senate candidates. Harris' campaign did not respond to questions on how these funds were being allocated.