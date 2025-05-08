Democrats block stablecoin bill as they raise concerns about Trump's crypto ventures

While some Democrats agree that regulation is needed, and several voted to move the bill out of committee, Trump's involvement in the crypto industry has complicated the legislation's path. Trump launched a meme coin earlier this year that has generated more than $320 million in fees for its creators, according to the blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis. And earlier this week, Trump promoted a dinner he's set to attend on May 22 that's open to almost anyone who buys enough of the coins.