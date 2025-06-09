Democrats are drawing closer to the crypto industry despite Trump divisions

WASHINGTON — As President Donald Trump builds a crypto empire — including hosting a private dinner with top investors at his golf club — Democrats have united in condemning what they call blatant corruption from the White House.
But the Democratic Party's own relationship with the emerging crypto industry is far less cut and dried.
Work in the Republican-led Senate to legitimize cryptocurrency by adding guardrails has drawn backing from some Democrats, underscoring growing support for the industry in the party. But divisions have opened over the bill, with many demanding it prevent the Republican president and his family from directly profiting from cryptocurrency.
''I'm all on board with the idea of regulating crypto,'' said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn. ''But at this moment, when cryptocurrency is being so clearly used by Donald Trump to facilitate his corruption, I don't think you can close your eyes to that when you're legislating.''
The legislation is moving ahead more rapidly than Congress usually acts when an industry is new. But the big money and campaign donations flowing from cryptocurrency firms have made them a new powerhouse on the political scene, one that's increasingly gaining allies and capturing the attention of lawmakers.
A look at what to know about the industry's clout and the political fight over what's known as the GENIUS Act:
‘Anti-crypto is a good way to end your career'
To understand the growing clout of the crypto industry, look no further than the 2024 election. Fairshake, a crypto super political action committee, and its affiliated PACs spent more than $130 million in congressional races.