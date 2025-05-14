Democrats are deeply pessimistic about the future of their party, an AP-NORC poll finds

NEW YORK — Six months after Donald Trump's presidential victory, Democrats remain deeply pessimistic about the future of their party, although neither the Democratic Party nor the Republican Party is viewed favorably by a majority of U.S. adults.
A new poll conducted earlier this month by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that only about one-third of Democrats are ''very optimistic'' or even ''somewhat optimistic'' about their party's future. That's down sharply from July 2024, when about 6 in 10 Democrats said they had a positive outlook.
''I'm not real high on Democrats right now,'' said poll respondent Damien Williams, a 48-year-old Democrat from Cahokia Heights, Illinois. ''To me, they're not doing enough to push back against Trump.''
The poll comes at a critical moment for the Democratic Party, which is desperately seeking momentum after losing the White House and both chambers of Congress in last fall's general election. In the survey, Democrats offer mixed reviews for some of their party's best-known elected officials — including Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, both of New York — while reporting significant concerns about how leaders are chosen in the U.S. political system.
Williams, a member of the Teamsters union, said he likely won't feel good about his party again ''until somebody steps up in terms of being a leader that can bring positive change — an Obama-like figure.''
Republicans, meanwhile, are slightly more optimistic about the future of the GOP than they were last year.
The poll finds that about half of Republicans, 55%, are very or somewhat optimistic about their party's future, up from 47% last summer. Still, only about 3 in 10 Republicans are optimistic about the state of U.S. politics, up from about 1 in 10 last summer.
Patrick Reynolds, a 50-year-old Republican community activist and pastor from Fort Worth, Texas, says he has conflicting feelings about Trump's leadership and the future of his party.