Democrats are at odds over the Israel-Iran war as Trump considers intervening

After nearly two years of stark divisions over the war in Gaza and support for Israel, Democrats are now finding themselves at odds over U.S. policy toward Iran as progressives demand unified opposition to President Donald Trump's consideration of a strike against Tehran's nuclear program while party leaders tread more cautiously.
U.S. leaders of all stripes have found common ground for two decades on the position that Iran cannot be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon. The longtime U.S. foe has supported groups that have killed Americans across the Mideast and threatens to destroy Israel. But Trump's public flirtation with joining Israel's offensive against Iran may become the Democratic Party's latest schism, just as it is sharply dividing Trump's isolationist ''Make America Great Again'' base from more hawkish conservatives.
While progressives have staked out clear opposition to Trump's potential actions, the party leadership is playing the safer ground of demanding a role for Congress before Trump could use force against Iran. Many prominent Democrats with 2028 presidential aspirations are staying silent, so far, on the Israel-Iran war.
''They are sort of hedging their bets,'' said Joel Rubin, a former deputy assistant secretary of state who served under Democratic President Barack Obama and is now a strategist on foreign policy. ''The beasts of the Democratic Party's constituencies right now are so hostile to Israel's war in Gaza that it's really difficult to come out looking like one would corroborate an unauthorized war that supports Israel without blowback.''
Progressive Democrats use Trump's ideas and words
Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., has called Trump's consideration of an attack ''a defining moment for our party'' and has introduced legislation with Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., that calls on the Republican president to ''terminate'' the use of U.S. armed forces against Iran unless ''explicitly authorized'' by a declaration of war from Congress.
Khanna used Trump's own campaign arguments of putting American interests first when the congressman spoke to Theo Von, a comedian who has been supportive of the president and is popular in the ''manosphere.''
''That's going to cost this country a lot of money that should be being spent here at home,'' said Khanna, who is said to be among the many Democrats eyeing the party's 2028 primary.