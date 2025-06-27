Wires

Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda sign US-mediated peace deal aimed at ending decades of bloody conflict

Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda sign US-mediated peace deal aimed at ending decades of bloody conflict.

The Associated Press
June 27, 2025 at 5:17PM

WASHINGTON — Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda sign US-mediated peace deal aimed at ending decades of bloody conflict.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda sign US-mediated peace deal aimed at ending decades of bloody conflict

Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda sign US-mediated peace deal aimed at ending decades of bloody conflict.

Wires

Environmental groups sue to block migrant detention center rising in Florida Everglades

Wires

Trump says he expects Iran to open itself to international inspection to verify it doesn't restart its nuclear program