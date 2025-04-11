Democratic prosecutor in crime-torn Albuquerque launches bid for New Mexico governor

SANTA FE, N.M. — A Democratic district attorney in the eye of New Mexico's tempest over crime and accountability launched his candidacy for governor Thursday as the National Guard prepares to deploy to the state's largest city to shore up public safety.
Albuquerque-based District Attorney Sam Bregman — the father of Major League Baseball star Alex Bregman of the Boston Red Sox — is touting his crime-fighting credentials in a city plagued by gun violence as he vies for the party nomination against former U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.
No Republican has entered the race yet, with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham set to term out of office at the end of next year. Candidates for governor have a February 2026 registration deadline.
Persistently high rates of violent crime in Albuquerque and New Mexico far exceed the national average, and residents were left reeling most recently by a litany of fatal shootings involving youths.
But many voters are no longer shocked and see it more as a confluence of social challenges that will be unavoidable for the next governor, said political analyst Sisto Abeyta, president of Tri-Strategies New Mexico. He pointed to pressing concerns about low-wage jobs, an affordable housing shortage and scarce access to addiction and mental health services.
''The economy equates to crime, housing equates to crime,'' he said. ''Why are there drug addicts? There's not enough mental health" services.
Bregman asserts that law enforcement is starting to turn the tide against crime, and that voters want a governor who can effectively push back against Donald Trump, who lost the vote in New Mexico three times — but narrowed the margin in 2024.
''I think most voters are tired of the radical right, and they're not very receptive to the radical left either — and I'm not either,'' Bregman told The Associated Press. ''Most people want someone who is just going to focus on the same issues that they do when they're at the breakfast table."