Democratic-led cities and states push back on threats to cut US school funding over DEI

WASHINGTON — Some Democratic-led states and cities are pushing back on a Trump administration threat to cut education funding over diversity, equity and inclusion programs, creating a standoff that could test how far the White House is willing to go to press its demands on the nation's schools.
State leaders in Minnesota and New York said they will not comply with an Education Department order to gather signatures from local school systems certifying compliance with civil rights laws, including the rejection of what the federal government calls ''illegal DEI practices.'' Chicago's mayor promised to sue over any cuts. California and Vermont told schools they don't need to respond.
It amounts to some of the most forceful opposition the Education Department has faced as it uses federal funding as leverage to enact President Donald Trump's agenda on issues from DEI to campus antisemitism and transgender athletes. The White House has targeted colleges and K-12 schools alike, but unlike universities that rely greatly on federal grants and contracts, school systems get the vast majority of their money from state and local sources.
In a letter Monday to the Education Department, Minnesota's education chief said the Trump administration overstepped its authority with its latest demand, adding that there's nothing illegal about DEI.
''Threats to this funding without backing in law or established requirements put key programs at risk that students and schools depend on every day,'' said Willie Jett, Minnesota's education commissioner. The federal department ''does not have the authority to unilaterally overrule the will of Congress.''
Jett said his letter would ''serve as our response'' to the Trump administration's demand.
It follows a Friday letter from New York's education office challenging the federal government's latest demand. It said New York already has provided assurances that it follows federal law and ''no further certification will be forthcoming.''
The U.S. Education Department told state agencies in a letter Thursday they must sign a document saying they follow federal antidiscrimination laws and get the same assurance from schools. The document threatens to cut federal money for any civil rights violation, including using DEI practices ''to advantage one's race over another.''