Democratic Leader Jeffries says Trump's 100 days filled with 'chaos, cruelty and corruption'

WASHINGTON — Bringing the kind of punch many voters are demanding, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Wednesday that President Donald Trump's 100 days in office have been an assault of Americans' very way of life and promised Democrats in Congress are fighting as hard as they can to stop more " bad things'' from happening.
In a major address on the milestone of Trump's time at the White House, Jeffries, who could become House speaker if Democrats regain power, also put Republicans in Congress on notice that their days as a "rubber stamp'' to Trump's agenda of ''chaos, cruelty and corruption'' won't last.
''The Trump administration has been a disaster,'' Jeffries of New York told the packed crowd at a historic theater in Washington.
''Donald Trump and the Republicans thought they could ‘shock and awe' us into submission,'' he said, adding they were wrong. ''We're just getting started.''
The leader's speech stood as an assessment not only Trump's return to the White House, but also of the strength of the Democratic resistance. Americans are registering a weariness with the president, with just half saying he's focused on the right priorities. The Democratic leadership in Congress is being tested over how best to confront the speed, scope and scale of the Trump administration's unprecedented, and at times unlawful, actions.
House Speaker Mike Johnson has mocked the attempt by Democratic leaders to find their political footing as Trump blazes through the start of his second term at the White House, which the GOP leader celebrated with four words: ''Promises made, promises kept.''
Johnson cited the Trump's achievements in deporting immigrants, reversing the government's diversity programs and others, arguing the president has as accomplished more during this period than many do ''in their entire careers.''
Jeffries has at times been seen a cautious leader, known for his ability to stay cool under enormous pressure. But standing later on the steps of the U.S. Capitol with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Jeffries and other lawmakers sought to assure Americans, and their own voters, they were up for the job, and ready to fight back.