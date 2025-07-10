Democratic leader Jeffries heads to Speaker Johnson's home state to decry cuts in Trump's tax law

The legislation reduces federal Medicaid spending by $1 trillion. Louisiana is among states expected to lose one-fifth of its Medicaid budget over the next decade as a result. An estimated 1.5 million people in Louisiana are enrolled in the health care program, and the policies could increase the uninsured population by more than 200,000, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. In Johnson's own district, some 38% of the residents are enrolled in Medicaid, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.