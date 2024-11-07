Democratic incumbent Don Davis wins reelection in North Carolina's only toss-up congressional race

The freshman representative, who serves on the Agriculture and House Armed Services committees, has earned a reputation as one of the more moderate House Democrats, which may have won favor with some unaffiliated voters in his district. He has voted with Republicans a few times during his first term, including to condemn Vice President Kamala Harris' work at the U.S.-Mexico border. The day after that vote in July, however, he endorsed her presidential run. And last month, he spoke at a rally for Harris in Greenville.