Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear steps up campaign to ensure preschool for every Kentucky 4-year-old

Having been stymied by the state's GOP-supermajority legislature in recent years when he pitched his universal pre-K plan, Beshear kicked off a campaign in hopes of building grassroots support. It comes about seven months before lawmakers convene in January for their 2026 session, which could be the term-limited governor's last realistic chance to turn his ambitious preschool plan into law. The 2026 session will be highlighted by work to pass the state's next two-year budget.