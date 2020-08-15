The Democratic National Convention will play out like a star-studded Zoom call this week, with speeches by Michelle Obama on Monday, Bill Clinton on Tuesday, Kamala Harris and Barack Obama on Wednesday, and Joe Biden on Thursday, according to a schedule of events.

The convention, originally planned for Milwaukee, then forced into a cramped virtual format by the coronavirus pandemic, has been a logistical nightmare for planners who have had to grapple with wary television networks, daunting technical challenges and the omnipresent, low-grade threat of a disruption by President Donald Trump.

The schedule above all else reflects Biden’s chief political goal: uniting the jostling progressive and establishment wings of the Democratic Party behind an elder statesman who has spent the last several months courting skeptical progressives.

The first-night schedule reflects that big-tent objective. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Biden’s main rival for the nomination — and still the standard-bearer of the populist left — has been given a keynote slot just before Michelle Obama speaks and after Andrew Cuomo, the moderate governor of New York, delivers what is expected to be a scathing attack on Trump’s handling of the health crisis. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota is also scheduled to speak Monday.

After the formality of a virtual delegate vote Tuesday, Clinton will speak, then Biden’s wife, Jill Biden.

Harris, the senator from California chosen by Biden last week to be his running mate, will give her speech Wednesday. Earlier Wednesday, Hillary Clinton is set to appear, as well as Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Entertainers and pop-culture stars are also expected to appear, but the party has been more tight-lipped on its Hollywood talent than on the Washington lineup.

For viewers at home, the usual tableau of cheering delegates and supersize balloon drops will be replaced by green screens and about three dozen politicians speaking remotely over satellite feeds that — if the event coordinators are lucky — don’t freeze, drop audio or disintegrate into pixels as millions of Americans look on from the isolation of their homes.

To minimize risk, the convention’s planning team — led by Stephanie Cutter, a veteran Democratic operative, and Ricky Kirshner, a producer of the Super Bowl halftime show — plan to weave in taped segments with live speeches to avoid embarrassing electronic faceplants.

Trump, for his part, is looking to counter the convention with travel to several swing states — including Minnesota and Wisconsin — this week.

Trump will stop at North Star Aviation in Mankato at 2 p.m. Monday, followed by Basler Flight Service in Oshkosh, Wis., at 4:30 p.m.

The president will then travel to Arizona on Tuesday.

Trump came within 1.5 percentage points of carrying Minnesota in 2016 and has made winning the state a priority this year. He won Wisconsin by less than a percentage point in 2016 and polls show another tight race this year.

Following Trump’s visit to Oshkosh on Monday, Vice President Mike Pence was slated to appear in the small Wisconsin village of Darien, near the Illinois border, on Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.