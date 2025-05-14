Democratic congressman pushes articles of impeachment against Trump, but colleagues criticize it

WASHINGTON — A Democratic lawmaker is launching a renegade effort to impeach President Donald Trump, pushing past party leaders on Wednesday with an attempt to force a procedural vote in the U.S. House that is expected to fail.
Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan announced his intention to charge ahead, saying that as an immigrant he wants to do all he can to protect America's Constitution and its institutions. His resolution contains seven articles of impeachment against the Republican president.
''Donald J. Trump has been committing crimes since day one — bribery, corruption, taking power from Congress, creating an unlawful office in DOGE, violating First Amendment rights, ignoring due process,'' the congressman said earlier from the House floor.
It would be the historic third time Trump has faced impeachment efforts after being twice impeached during his first term as president — first in 2019 on charges related to withholding military aid to Ukraine as it confronted Russia and later on a charge of inciting insurrection over the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. Trump was acquitted both times by the Senate.
Thanedar is not the only Democrat who has signaled impeachment efforts against Trump. But his decision to go it almost alone, without backing from party leadership, comes as he faces his own political challenges at home, with several primary opponents looking to unseat him in his Detroit-area congressional district.
Democrats who streamed out of their weekly caucus meeting were critical of the impeachment effort. They said the focus should not be on impeachment but on Republican efforts to cut spending on important programs that Americans rely on, such as Medicaid and nutrition assistance.
''There's no support for an impeachment resolution. There have been no hearings on compiling a record for which impeachment can be based. And this is just a procedure that's meaningless at this point," said Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga. ''The sponsor is out of sync with the mood and the trajectory of House Democrats."
"The work that we need to focus on is that Republicans are stripping away access to health care, stripping away nutritional assistance for hungry kids, and giving tax breaks to the wealthiest Americans and large corporations,'' said Rick Larsen, D-Wash. ''This resolution has nothing to do with that.''