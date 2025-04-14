Democratic candidate pledges to keep fighting in North Carolina's close Supreme Court race

RALEIGH, N.C. — Democratic Associate Justice Allison Riggs vowed at a rally of supporters Monday to ''fight as long as it takes'' as she awaits a final decision in her race against Republican Jefferson Griffin for a seat on North Carolina's high court.
The rally by more than 100 protesters in Raleigh was an outlet for many attendees to voice frustration after a Friday state Supreme Court decision that asked some voters to provide additional information so their ballots could be counted. Riggs insisted during her speech that the decision disenfranchised thousands of voters, primarily military members and citizens overseas.
''I promise you, I will not let one single voter slip through the cracks,'' Riggs said, her words met by cheers.
Riggs and Griffin's race is the only one from the 2024 election still undecided. She leads Griffin by 734 votes from more than 5.5 million ballots cast, of which more than 65,000 Griffin contested in court as being wrongly allowed in the tally. The Supreme Court decision leaves perhaps several thousand of those challenged ballots in play.
What is the state of the North Carolina Supreme Court race?
A majority on the state Supreme Court let stand Friday portions of a lower appeals court decision that ballots within two categories that Griffin, a current Court of Appeals judge, challenged in November should have been disallowed.
Those justices, all registered Republicans, agreed that some of those voters — perhaps thousands — be given time to provide additional information so their choices could remain in the count. But most of the challenged ballots must stay in the vote count, the court decided.
The categories of ballots include those cast by overseas voters who have never lived in the U.S. but whose parents were deemed North Carolina residents; and by military or overseas voters and family members who did not provide copies of photo identification or an ID exemption form with their ballots.