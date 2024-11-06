WASHINGTON — Democrat Summer Lee wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District.
Democrat Summer Lee wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District
Democrat Summer Lee wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 6, 2024 at 1:13AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Democrat Nikki Budzinski wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 13th Congressional District
Democrat Nikki Budzinski wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 13th Congressional District.