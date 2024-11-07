WASHINGTON — Democrat Steven Horsford wins reelection to U.S. House in Nevada's 4th Congressional District.
Democrat Steven Horsford wins reelection to U.S. House in Nevada's 4th Congressional District
Democrat Steven Horsford wins reelection to U.S. House in Nevada's 4th Congressional District.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 7, 2024 at 7:37PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
132 structures destroyed in Southern California wildfire as fierce winds expected to subside, officials say
132 structures destroyed in Southern California wildfire as fierce winds expected to subside, officials say.