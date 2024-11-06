WASHINGTON — Democrat Shri Thanedar wins reelection to U.S. House in Michigan's 13th Congressional District.
Democrat Shri Thanedar wins reelection to U.S. House in Michigan's 13th Congressional District
Democrat Shri Thanedar wins reelection to U.S. House in Michigan's 13th Congressional District.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 6, 2024 at 6:26AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Democrat Nikki Budzinski wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 13th Congressional District
Democrat Nikki Budzinski wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 13th Congressional District.