WASHINGTON — Democrat Sam Liccardo wins election to U.S. House in California's 16th Congressional District.
Democrat Sam Liccardo wins election to U.S. House in California's 16th Congressional District
Democrat Sam Liccardo wins election to U.S. House in California's 16th Congressional District.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 7, 2024 at 12:59AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Democrat Raul Ruiz wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 25th Congressional District.