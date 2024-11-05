Democrat Ruben Gallego faces Republican Kari Lake in US Senate race in Arizona

Lake focused instead on border security, a potent issue for Republicans in a state that borders Mexico and saw record numbers of illegal crossings during Democratic President Joe Biden's administration. She promised a tough crackdown on illegal immigration and labeled Gallego a supporter of ''open borders." She also went after his personal life, pointing to his divorce from Kate Gallego shortly before she gave birth. His ex-wife, now the mayor of Phoenix, endorsed Gallego and has campaigned with him.