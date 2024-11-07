WASHINGTON — Democrat Raul Ruiz wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 25th Congressional District.
Democrat Raul Ruiz wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 25th Congressional District
Democrat Raul Ruiz wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 25th Congressional District.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 7, 2024 at 3:30AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Democrat Raul Ruiz wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 25th Congressional District.