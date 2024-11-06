WASHINGTON — Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 8th Congressional District.
Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 8th Congressional District
Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 8th Congressional District.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 6, 2024 at 2:36AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Democrat Nikki Budzinski wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 13th Congressional District
Democrat Nikki Budzinski wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 13th Congressional District.