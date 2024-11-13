Wires

Democrat Mike Levin wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 49th Congressional District

Democrat Mike Levin wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 49th Congressional District.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 13, 2024 at 3:08AM

WASHINGTON — Democrat Mike Levin wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 49th Congressional District.

