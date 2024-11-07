WASHINGTON — Democrat Laura Gillen wins election to U.S. House in New York's 4th Congressional District, beating incumbent Anthony D'Esposito.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 7, 2024 at 5:40PM
