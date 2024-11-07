WASHINGTON — Democrat Kim Schrier wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's 8th Congressional District.
Democrat Kim Schrier wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's 8th Congressional District
Democrat Kim Schrier wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's 8th Congressional District.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 7, 2024 at 7:10PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
132 structures destroyed in Southern California wildfire as fierce winds expected to subside, officials say
132 structures destroyed in Southern California wildfire as fierce winds expected to subside, officials say.