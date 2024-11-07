Wires

Democrat Kim Schrier wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's 8th Congressional District

Democrat Kim Schrier wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's 8th Congressional District.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 7, 2024 at 7:10PM

WASHINGTON — Democrat Kim Schrier wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's 8th Congressional District.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

132 structures destroyed in Southern California wildfire as fierce winds expected to subside, officials say

132 structures destroyed in Southern California wildfire as fierce winds expected to subside, officials say.

Wires

Republican Young Kim wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 40th Congressional District

Wires

Democrat Julia Brownley wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 26th Congressional District