WASHINGTON — Democrat Judy Chu wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 28th Congressional District.
Democrat Judy Chu wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 28th Congressional District
Democrat Judy Chu wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 28th Congressional District.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 6, 2024 at 5:50AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Democrat Nikki Budzinski wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 13th Congressional District
Democrat Nikki Budzinski wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 13th Congressional District.