WASHINGTON — Democrat Josh Harder wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 9th Congressional District.
Democrat Josh Harder wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 9th Congressional District
Democrat Josh Harder wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 9th Congressional District.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 16, 2024 at 12:42AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma ties NCAA Division I record with 1,216th win.