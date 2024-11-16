Wires

Democrat Jared Golden wins reelection to U.S. House in Maine's 2nd Congressional District

November 16, 2024 at 1:51AM

WASHINGTON — Democrat Jared Golden wins reelection to U.S. House in Maine's 2nd Congressional District.

