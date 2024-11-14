WASHINGTON — Democrat Janelle Bynum wins election to U.S. House in Oregon's 5th Congressional District, beating incumbent Lori Chavez-DeRemer.
Democrat Janelle Bynum wins election to U.S. House in Oregon's 5th Congressional District, beating incumbent Lori Chavez-DeRemer
Democrat Janelle Bynum wins election to U.S. House in Oregon's 5th Congressional District, beating incumbent Lori Chavez-DeRemer.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 14, 2024 at 5:48PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Tropical Storm Sara forms in the Caribbean and threatens flash floods and mudslides in Central America, forecasters say
Tropical Storm Sara forms in the Caribbean and threatens flash floods and mudslides in Central America, forecasters say.