WASHINGTON — Democrat Greg Casar wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 35th Congressional District.
Democrat Greg Casar wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 35th Congressional District
Democrat Greg Casar wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 35th Congressional District.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 6, 2024 at 1:29AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Democrat Nikki Budzinski wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 13th Congressional District
Democrat Nikki Budzinski wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 13th Congressional District.