WASHINGTON — Democrat Eric Swalwell wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 14th Congressional District.
Democrat Eric Swalwell wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 14th Congressional District
Democrat Eric Swalwell wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 14th Congressional District.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 6, 2024 at 7:57AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Democrat Nikki Budzinski wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 13th Congressional District
Democrat Nikki Budzinski wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 13th Congressional District.