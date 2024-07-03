MILWAUKEE — A Democratic state representative has won an open seat in the Wisconsin state Senate.

Unofficial results from a primary Tuesday in the 4th Senate District show that state Rep. Dora Drake defeated fellow Democratic state Rep. LaKeisha Myers, with 65% of the vote. Drake and Myers were the only two candidates vying for the seat, meaning Drake's primary win gives her the spot.

The seat represents a swath of Democratic-leaning Milwaukee County. It has been vacant since January, when incumbent Democrat Lena Taylor resigned after Gov. Tony Evers named her a Milwaukee County judge.

Drake's victory Tuesday means she will hold the seat until the end of Taylor's term, in January 2025. She will have to win the seat again in this fall's election to earn a four-year term. Myers is running for the seat this fall as well, setting up a rematch in an Aug. 13 primary.

No Republicans are officially running for the seat, according to data from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, so the winner of the primary will hold the seat through 2028.

Drake's win means Republicans will now enter the fall election cycle with a 22-12 advantage in the state Senate.