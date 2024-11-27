Wires

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 27, 2024 at 9:04PM

WASHINGTON — Democrat Derek Tran wins election to U.S. House in California's 45th Congressional District, beating incumbent Michelle Steel.

