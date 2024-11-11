Wires

Democrat Cleo Fields wins election to U.S. House in Louisiana's 6th Congressional District

By The Associated Press

November 11, 2024 at 9:26PM

WASHINGTON — Democrat Cleo Fields wins election to U.S. House in Louisiana's 6th Congressional District.

