WASHINGTON — Democrat Chris Pappas wins reelection to U.S. House in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District.
Democrat Chris Pappas wins reelection to U.S. House in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District
Democrat Chris Pappas wins reelection to U.S. House in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 6, 2024 at 4:43AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Democrat Nikki Budzinski wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 13th Congressional District
Democrat Nikki Budzinski wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 13th Congressional District.