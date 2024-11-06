DETROIT — Democrat-backed justices keep their majority on Michigan's Supreme Court.
Democrat-backed justices keep their majority on Michigan's Supreme Court
Democrat-backed justices keep their majority on Michigan's Supreme Court.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 6, 2024 at 9:59AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Democrat Nikki Budzinski wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 13th Congressional District
Democrat Nikki Budzinski wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 13th Congressional District.