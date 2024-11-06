WASHINGTON — Democrat Adam Smith wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's 9th Congressional District.
Democrat Adam Smith wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's 9th Congressional District
Democrat Adam Smith wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's 9th Congressional District.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 6, 2024 at 6:29AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Democrat Nikki Budzinski wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 13th Congressional District
Democrat Nikki Budzinski wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 13th Congressional District.