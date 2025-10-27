Demi Lovato, Florence + Machine book spring 2026 dates at Target Center

Music

Demi Lovato, Florence + Machine book 2026 Target Center gigs

Florence’s April 8 date in Minneapolis is the first on her North American tour, and Lovato will follow on May 2.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 27, 2025 at 4:30PM
Demi Lovato, left, performed a promotional gig for her new album at the Hollywood Palladium on Friday. Florence Welch, right, is also hitting the road again. (Associated Press)

Minnesota music fans can look for both “Sorry Not Sorry” singer Demi Lovato and “Dog Days Are Over” hitmakers Florence + the Machine to hit Target Center on their newly announced spring 2026 tours.

Lovato is slated to arrive at the Minneapolis arena on May 2 as part of her It’s Not That Deep Tour, promoting the album of the same name, which dropped Friday. The record is a return to the high-energy dance-pop sounds that helped the Dallas-reared singer graduate from Disney TV star to the Billboard charts in the early 2010s.

British rocker Florence Welch and her band booked an April 8 date at Target Center touting their sixth album, “Everybody Scream,” which comes out Friday. The show is the kickoff date to the North American leg of their tour.

Lovato’s tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com, with presale options beginning Tuesday, including an artist presale opportunity that fans can register for now via Ticketmaster.

Presale options to Florence + the Machine’s seats begin Nov. 3 ahead of the general on-sale, which begins Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Prices in each case have not yet been revealed.

about the writer

Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough to earn a shoutout from Prince during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

