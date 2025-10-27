Demi Lovato, Florence + Machine book spring 2026 dates at Target Center

Minnesota music fans can look for both “Sorry Not Sorry” singer Demi Lovato and “Dog Days Are Over” hitmakers Florence + the Machine to hit Target Center on their newly announced spring 2026 tours.
Lovato is slated to arrive at the Minneapolis arena on May 2 as part of her It’s Not That Deep Tour, promoting the album of the same name, which dropped Friday. The record is a return to the high-energy dance-pop sounds that helped the Dallas-reared singer graduate from Disney TV star to the Billboard charts in the early 2010s.
British rocker Florence Welch and her band booked an April 8 date at Target Center touting their sixth album, “Everybody Scream,” which comes out Friday. The show is the kickoff date to the North American leg of their tour.
Lovato’s tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com, with presale options beginning Tuesday, including an artist presale opportunity that fans can register for now via Ticketmaster.
Presale options to Florence + the Machine’s seats begin Nov. 3 ahead of the general on-sale, which begins Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Prices in each case have not yet been revealed.