Opinion | Dementia and Alzheimer’s are about way more than memory

This month there is an anniversary to be marked with sadness. Three years ago, my 89-year-old husband left our home north of Stillwater to have lunch with a friend in Edina. It was a once-a-month occasion for lifelong friends. He drove away with happy anticipation and enough lead time for an on-time arrival. I left home shortly thereafter to golf with friends. After 18 holes and a bit of 19th hole cheer, I returned to find a frantic dog and no sign of my guy.
Luckily, when I called his cellphone, he answered.
“Where are you?” I asked, trying to manage the tone of my voice against the frantic voice in my head. “I think I’m near Sioux City, Minnesota.” A quick scroll to maps on my phone turned up no such Minnesota location. I would later learn that after mistakenly heading north on Hwy. 169, he turned around drove southwest across Minnesota, ending up in Sioux City, Iowa. Three hundred miles and nine hours later.
Within 24 hours he would be home, the car keys would be hidden and the leap to memory care would be underway.
By this point, we had already been through a difficult few years with his declining cognitive capacity and a host of manifestations that cannot neatly be summed up as memory issues. More about that later. While I was surreptitiously vetting care facilities and taking the necessary steps to qualify him — a definitive diagnosis, medical exams, COVID tests and insurance questions — he was writing lists of our assets to be divided when he chose to divorce me if I wouldn’t let him drive. It was time.
Over the preceding few years, I had tried to cope with his decline. He is a retired family doctor; I’m retired from a management career in nonprofit fundraising. We had a loving marriage. We should have been well positioned to understand what was happening and “manage” our way through it.