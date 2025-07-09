Opinion | Dementia and Alzheimer’s are about way more than memory

Before we talk about memory — because it is, after all, important — let me mention planning, process and decisionmaking. I tell friends that if they want to gauge the decline of a friend or loved one, put a big menu in front of them and see if they can decide what to have for lunch. Or try and play a board game with them. The functions I’m talking about are task-oriented manifestations of decline in judgment and reasoning, but they play out on a small scale in the day to day. These are clues we may want to paper over. We ignore them at our peril.