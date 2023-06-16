Maui from $501

Want to catch one of Delta Air Lines' just-announced nonstop winter flights to the lush Hawaiian island of Maui? Book it now. Despite expectations of high fares, we've seen some decent introductory deals. For several weekday departures in January and February 2024, we spotted one-week itineraries between $501 and $580 in Basic Economy, or 46,000 SkyMiles. Of course, those might not last. The nine-hour flights to Maui's Kahului Airport, from Dec. 16 to March 31, mark Delta's second connection from MSP to Hawaii, including year-round service to busier Honolulu. A typical Delta Honolulu fare this year is $1,251, sometimes making it more affordable to take a one-stop flight on another airline at half the cost.

Simon Peter Groebner

HotelSlash is here

A new site, HotelSlash, promises discounted hotel rates and a tracking service that monitors reservations for price dips. "We're travel hackers at heart," said CEO and co-founder Jonathan Weinberg, who also runs AutoSlash, a platform for rental car deals. For the next three months, HotelSlash is offering a 90-day free trial, though Weinberg said it will always offer a limited free-trial period for new users; annual membership costs $29.95. Users can book rooms through HotelSlash by choosing their destination, dates and number of travelers. HotelSlash sends an email within minutes with a link to the results, which are robust. The site's discounted prices are "controlled user group rates," aka prices negotiated by organizations and businesses such as AAA and Costco.

New York Times

Largest artificial lagoon

Tampa Bay is known for its beaches, but a new attraction in Pasco County offers the chance to spend a day by the water without visiting the shore. The Mirada Lagoon is a human-made body of water that spans more than 15 acres, making it the largest in the U.S. The lagoon features sandy shorelines, a swim-up bar, waterslide, kids' play area, kayak, paddleboard and cabana rentals and a floating obstacle course. Outside visitors can now purchase day passes on the MetroLagoons website. Day passes generally range between $20 and $45 for adults and $15-$30 for children, with activities like kayaking and an obstacle course as add-ons.

Tampa Bay Times

Bali camp for kids

On a typical day at Green Camp, groups of up to 20 kids can try their hand at bamboo architecture or take a survival skills course along jungle trails — returning home to a thatched-roof, clifftop villa with its own plunge pool. This isn't your typical day camp — the campus is a 222-acre, five-star resort in Bali. Beginning July 4, Ayana Estate will be offering the first destination camp of its kind in Southeast Asia. Weeklong units for ages 2-6 are designed in conjunction with Guidepost Montessori, while activities for ages 7-12 are organized by Green School Bali, a renowned private school and expat haven. Entry-level rooms with inspiring balcony views for a family of four start from around $235. For camp tuition, Ayana's offerings all cost less than $600 per week.

Bloomberg News