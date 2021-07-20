The highly infectious COVID-19 delta variant is responsible for an estimated 75% of Minnesota's new cases, according to the state's infectious disease director.

As has happened across the United States and in many countries, delta has become the dominant variant, fueling a COVID-19 surge in places with low vaccination rates.

New COVID-19 infections are accelerating in Minnesota but not at the pace seen in other states. However, the rapid spread of the delta variant could change the picture.

"In terms of our case numbers we are technically in a good place," said Kris Ehresmann, who leads the infectious disease division at the Minnesota Department of Health.

"We are in a place that is very concerning to me," she said. "Cases are trending upward with a variant that is far more transmissible."

Although Minnesota is inching slowly toward its goal of vaccinating 70% of those age 16 and older with at least one shot, 47% of the state's total population is not fully vaccinated, including children who are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that the delta variant accounts for 83% of new cases nationwide.

Arkansas and Missouri are among the COVID-19 hot spots, which also include Florida, Louisiana, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming, according to a report released Tuesday by the CDC.

Some "states are doing worse now than they've ever done," said Dr. Eric Topol, founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla, Calif.

"We don't how it is going to peak out," he said. "We've got counties in the U.S. now that have as low as 15% vaccination rates."

About 45% of the adult population in Arkansas is fully vaccinated, providing fertile ground for the highly infectious delta variant.

All but one of Arkansas' 75 counties are experiencing substantial or high transmission rates, as well as all 13 metropolitan areas in the state, according to the CDC.

Minnesota had the 11th lowest rate of COVID-19 case growth in the nation, according to the CDC.

Case growth in Minnesota had been declining since its most recent peak in mid-April, but slowly began rising again shortly after the July 4th holiday.

That's reflected in some of the public health statistics compiled by the Health Department.

The testing positivity rate is 1.8%, up from 1.1% on June 26 while the per capita case growth rate is 3%, up from 1.7% on June 30.

However, both are still below the caution level of 5%.

So far this month, health investigators have not detected any COVID-19 outbreaks in bars or restaurants and only three in social settings. Some outbreaks, though, may not be discovered if contact tracing is unsuccessful.

The Health Department reported Tuesday an average of 208 confirmed infections over the last three days, bringing the pandemic total to 608,405.

State health officials recently discontinued publishing data about new cases on weekends. As a result, the state's website on Tuesday reported 625 new cases, which includes numbers from the previous three days.

Minnesota's hospitals were caring for 109 COVID-19 patients on Monday. That's the largest number since June 23, but the number of patients has been fluctuating daily. Over the past week, an average of 99 people have been treated for COVID-19 complications each day.

One death was reported Tuesday of an individual who lived in a long-term care facility in St. Louis County. There have been 7,639 Minnesota pandemic fatalities.

Altogether, more than 3.1 million Minnesotans have gotten one dose and more than 2.9 million have completed the vaccine series.

An estimated 67.9% of state residents age 16 and older have gotten a shot. Progress toward achieving the 70% goal has slowed as the pace of new shots has decreased.

Last week, 33,428 first and second doses were administered, continuing a decline in weekly inoculations since at least June 6.

Researchers at the Health Department use a sampling of cases to detect variants and estimate overall spread.

Since July 1, 90 new cases of the delta variant have been detected, a big jump at a time when there are not as many cases to genetically sequence. In mid-June, delta accounted for 57% of sequenced cases, but that jumped to 75% this month.

"It is worrisome to us," Ehresmann said.

Glenn Howatt

Twitter: @GlennHowatt