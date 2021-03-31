Delta Air Lines is unblocking its middle seats in May, marking the end of social distancing on all U.S. carriers and signaling a turning point in pandemic-era travel.

The Atlanta-based carrier will begin selling every seat on its airplanes on May 1 and is reintegrating a number of pre-pandemic features of air travel. The company marketed itself early on in the pandemic as the health-and-safety airline of choice. It was one of the first and longest to block middle seats, as well as disinfecting air craft with electrostatic sprays between flights and prepackaging snacks and beverages.

Delta has been the slowest among U.S. airlines to lift restrictions. Wednesday's litany of announcements signals a turning point in the pandemic as travel is anticipated to increase throughout the spring and summer.

And despite consumer confidence growing as the percentage of the vaccinated population expands, chief executive Ed Bastian was measured in his statements regarding the changes Wednesday.

"Don't confuse these actions with a return to 'normal.' We're still operating in a pandemic, and many of the changes we've made over the past year, such as strengthening our cleanliness protocols and eliminating change fees, will be permanent," Bastian said in a statement. "Today we're making a number of changes to our service to meet our customers' needs, increase their confidence in travel and maintain the trust and loyalty that we've built throughout the pandemic."

Importantly, he added, masks will remain critical to a reopening of the skies and crews will continue to enforce that requirement.

Delta will begin booking passengers in middle seats starting next month. File photo of passengers in a Delta check-in line.

In April, Delta will reintroduce a scaled-back version of its in-flight food and beverage service, with mini-cans of Coca-Cola products and premixed cocktails from Atlanta-based Tip Top Proper Cocktails. The airline said this program was designed in partnership with Minnesota's Mayo Clinic, which has advised the company throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

Its airport lounges will gradually reopen and expand their food and drink options beginning in May through July.

"Our internal research has shown that 64% of Delta customers anticipate having at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1, increasing to 75% by Memorial Day," Bastian said. "Please continue to take all necessary steps to keep yourself, your family and your community safe and healthy."

Bastian announced the changes on the same day he condemned a new law passed in Delta's home state of Georgia that makes voting more difficult, calling the final bill "unacceptable."

"The entire rationale for this bill was based on a lie: that there was widespread voter fraud in Georgia in the 2020 elections. This is simply not true," Bastian said in a memo to employees. "Unfortunately, that excuse is being used in states across the nation that are attempting to pass similar legislation to restrict voting rights."

