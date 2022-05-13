Rules of Sky Club

Delta Air Lines has reversed direction on one new restriction for its exclusive Sky Club lounges, including the two at Minneapolis-St. Paul. In early May, the airline announced that members would no longer be able to drop into a Sky Club upon arrival at their destination airport. After hearing feedback from customers, Delta sent out an e-mail Thursday saying fliers would continue to be able to access Sky Clubs upon arrival. Delta did retain one other new restriction: Members will only be admitted to the Club within three hours of their originally schedule departure. Long layovers are exempted from that new rule, which takes effect June 1.

Simon Peter Groebner

Airbnb revamp

Airbnb is overhauling the way that users search for rental listings, adding dozens of categories including "chef's kitchens" and "historical homes." Users will see listings organized by 56 categories including proximity to attractions such as a beach, to an activity like skiing or surfing, or by the style of home. The new "split stay" feature will let people book two different homes in the same area on one trip or rent two different places in one category. All bookings will also include a promise of refunds if the host cancels within 30 days or the listing falls short of promises, such as having fewer bedrooms than advertised.

Associated Press

Europe unmasked

The European Union will no longer require masks to be worn at airports and on planes amid the easing of coronavirus restrictions across the bloc. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency said it hoped the decision would mark "a big step forward in the normalization of air travel" for passengers and crews. "Passengers should however behave responsibly and respect the choices of others around them," EASA Executive Director Patrick Ky said. "And a passenger who is coughing and sneezing should strongly consider wearing a face mask, for the reassurance of those seated nearby." While the new recommendations take effect on May 16, rules for masks may still vary by airline if they fly to or from destinations where the rules are different.

Associated Press

Nomads of Argentina

Argentina has joined a growing list of countries trying to woo remote workers by implementing a temporary visa targeted at digital nomads. Interior Minister Wado de Pedro said the government hopes the temporary workers will "live the Argentine experience and return to their countries being the main salespeople of this beautiful country," he said. The new visa will be valid for six months and can be renewed once. It will also provide a series of benefits, including discounts on flights with state-owned airline Aerolíneas Argentinas.

Associated Press